OSU's Loss to Texas Tech Marks Largest Margin of Defeat in Gallagher-Iba Arena
Oklahoma State has had bad losses over the past few years, but its most recent was one for the record books.
Over the course of the 2024-25 season, OSU has had plenty of struggles. While the Cowboys had a solid start in nonconference play, their issues in the Big 12 were expected.
Projected to finish near the bottom of the conference, OSU was never seen as a threat in one of the nation’s best basketball leagues. However, fans have come to expect at least a competitive team in Stillwater, which hadn’t been delivered in Mike Boynton’s final year. With a new coach and mostly new roster this season, there have been expected growing pains.
However, a 38-point loss in Gallagher-Iba Arena was not on anyone’s radar. The loss is tied for the second-largest home loss in school history, falling to Kansas State by 38 in 1929 and a 44-point loss to Southeastern (Kan.) in 1920, which is also the overall largest loss in school history. However, the team didn’t begin playing in Gallagher-Iba until 1938, making Saturday’s loss the worst in the Gallagher-Iba era.
The Cowboys have had only two larger losses in recent history, falling to Kansas State by 39 in 2019 and losing to Baylor by 41 in 2012, with both games on the road. Unsurprisingly, neither of those teams made the NCAA Tournament, were near the bottom of the Big 12 and finished with a losing record.
This season, OSU is well on the outside of the NCAA Tournament discussion, sits in the bottom three of the Big 12 standings and has now dropped below .500. OSU will likely finish almost exactly where it was projected and is having a season that doesn’t necessarily provide optimism about the program.
However, there have been signs of a team that can compete in the Big 12, with Steve Lutz starting at square one with a thrown-together roster and mostly new coaching staff. Still, a 38-point loss on the home floor is a new low for OSU.
A new era began in Stillwater this season, and it appears things must get worse before they get better.
