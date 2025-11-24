OSU Men's Basketball Is Continuing To Show Signs Of Greatness
The 2025-26 Cowboy basketball team has now found itself in elite Cowboy basketball company.
The Cowboys defeated Nicholls on Saturday, 95-81, to claim their sixth win of the season. This now puts the Cowboys on 6-0 on the season, which is the first time they've completed this feat since the 2020-21 season.
This puts this current Cowboy team in the company of the last ever OSU team to make the NCAA tournament, which was led by NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham.
Unlike the Cunningham OSU team, this year’s basketball team has been a combined effort that has put the Cowboys over the edge. Five of the Cowboys are averaging double-digit points as Vyctorius Miller is leading the team, averaging 17.5 points per game.
With the team's loaded roster, anyone has the capability to be the leading man on any given night. For example, Jaylen Curry led the team in scoring on Saturday with a 30-point surge.
The Cowboys have started attracting attention with their solid play as they have been climbing in ESPN’s bracketology. The Cowboys even received an AP vote to be in the top 25 for week two of the AP Poll rankings.
The Stillwater crowd has noticed this as well, as Gallagher-Iba Arena has seen more fans enter for basketball than at any time in recent history.
The road is far from over for the Cowboys as their season is just beginning. With hopes of both being one of the 64 teams to claim a spot in the NCAA tournament and competing for a Big 12 title, the Cowboys can not sit in the past.
With the Big 12 being one of the best basketball conferences in the nation, as they have six top 25-ranked teams, the rest of the season will not be a cakewalk. It’s imperative, though, that the Cowboys are able to compete in their loaded conference so their tournament hopes continue to rise.
The Cowboys will start their rigorous Big 12 schedule on Jan. 3, as they travel to Lubbock to play the No. 15 team in the nation, Texas Tech. The 20-21 OSU squad was able to go 11-7 in conference play, and the current team will be looking to surpass those expectations.
With Steve Lutz’s squad setting up expectations high with its fast start, only time will tell if this year’s Cowboy squad can live up to the hype or fall short as OSU teams have in the past.