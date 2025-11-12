Oklahoma State Rising in ESPN's Bracketology After Hot Start
Oklahoma State hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2021, but that might change this season.
Over the past few years, Cowboy basketball has been in need of a revival. From losing seasons to empty games in Gallagher-Iba Arena, it felt like the Cowboys were consistently hitting new rock bottoms.
However, it appears that has begun to change. Over the first two games of the 2025-26 season, the Cowboys have played some inspired basketball and sent a message to the rest of the country with their 87-63 win over Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon.
Sitting at 2-0 with a couple of big wins under their belt, the Cowboys are set to face Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night, looking to secure a 3-0 start. While Gallagher-Iba Arena probably won’t be as rowdy as it was for OSU’s matchup against the Aggies, a home-court advantage in Stillwater is coming back, and so are the Cowboys.
Under Steve Lutz last season, OSU was in a bit of a transitional period, but that transition is complete, and this year’s team embodies everything Lutz is about. While he has admitted the defense is a work in progress, the fast-paced style of play with a high-octane offense is exactly what OSU fans were hoping to see when Lutz got the job in 2024.
While there is still plenty of basketball left to be played, fans are certainly excited about what the future may hold, even as early as this season. While OSU came into this season with expectations of making the NCAA Tournament, most on the outside were unsure about its ability to compete for a spot.
Yet, two games in, OSU is already climbing in ESPN’s Bracketology. For the first time this season, OSU appeared in Joe Lunardi’s board as one of the next four teams out, effectively securing the No. 76 spot in his projections.
While the Cowboys would obviously need to climb several more spots to be a projected tournament team, it’s hard to deny that they are already catching the attention of everyone around the country. With some more premier nonconference matchups ahead and a full Big 12 slate once the calendar turns, OSU could be headed for one of its best seasons in years.
While simply making it into the “next four out” slot on ESPN’s Bracketology a week into the season might not mean much, it could certainly be a sign of things to come in Stillwater.