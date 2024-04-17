Star Oklahoma State Transfer Guard to Visit Miami
Oklahoma State’s leading scorer could have a new home soon.
OSU transfer Javon Small is visiting Miami on Wednesday, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports, marking his first visit since he entered the transfer portal on April 8. One of the most talented guards in the transfer portal, Small ranks as the No. 7 player overall and the top point guard in the portal by 247Sports.
Although it was reported Small entered the portal when it opened, he did not officially enter until after OSU hired Steve Lutz as its next coach. Lutz’s hiring came after seven-year coach Mike Boynton was fired following a 12-20 season.
Small is gaining traction as one of the best players in the portal and is one of a few key losses for the Cowboys this offseason. With Brandon Garrison and Quion Williams in the portal and star freshman Eric Dailey Jr. committing to UCLA, the Cowboys not getting Small back is a crushing blow after his junior season.
In his only season at OSU, Small averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 37.4% from 3-point range. In carrying the load for OSU offensively throughout a tough season, Small earned an honorable mention for All-Big 12.
Before transferring to OSU last offseason, Small spent his first two seasons at East Carolina, where he averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 assists as a sophomore.
In potentially making the move back to the East Coast, Small could be a significant addition for the Hurricanes after a 15-17 season. After making the Final Four in 2023, Miami could use players like Small to revitalize the program and return to competing at a championship level.
Still, with OSU on the verge of officially losing another impact player, Lutz has a significant challenge in making a roster that could compete in the Big 12 next season.
