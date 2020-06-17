Stillwater Stars Add Two Jayhawks to TBT Roster

STILLWATER -- A couple of former standout Kansas Jayhawks are teaming up with Oklahoma State's TBT team.

That's right, the Stillwater Stars announced the addition of former KU All-American Tyshawn Taylor and point guard Naadir Tharpe.

The news came just a few hours after it was announced the Oklahoma State alumni team would be one of just 24 teams admitted to this year's Tournament.

With the addition of Taylor and Tharpe, this is what the Stillwater Stars roster looks like:

Markel Brown

Jeffrey Carroll

Mike Cobbins

Thomas Dziagwa

Phil Forte

Marshall Moses

Le'Bryan Nash

Lindy Waters III

Tyshawn Taylor

Naadir Tharpe

Brian Williams

Darrell Williams

Taylor, a 6-3 guard, terrorized the Big 12 in the 2011-12 season. He averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds a game his senior season, which led him to be named an All-American by several publications, as well as a multi-time Big 12 Player of the Week winner and All-Big 12 First Team.

He also had a great freshman season. As a freshman, he started in 33 of 35 games and averaged 9.7 points and 3.0 assists per game. As a result, he was named to the Big 12 All-Rookie Team and to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team by the media.

As for Tharpe, he played three seasons for the Jayhawks and got better each season. In his third year with the Jayhawks, he averaged 8.5 points while shooting 50% from the field and 5.0 assists per game.

The schedule and teams admitted have been drastically adjusted due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. So, instead of 64 teams playing at eight locations across the country with the tournament taking place the end of July through the beginning of August, there are just 24 teams and the opening round of TBT will take place from July 4-5. The quarterfinals will take place July 10-11 with the semifinals taking place on July 12. The TBT Championship Game will be held on July 14, with all rounds taking place under quarantine at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.