Summer League Recap: Former Oklahoma State Guard Javon Small
Despite not being drafted as an Oklahoma State Cowboy, Javon Small will always be remembered and recognized for his efforts in Stillwater. The former Cowboys guard recently finished up his first NBA Summer League mini-camp after being drafted to the Memphis Grizzlies this past June.
For the Grizzlies, they would go 2-3 in their five games of Summer League play. Unfortunately, Memphis would only get to see two games out of their second-round selection as Small would deal with a groin injury in the first three games in Las Vegas, keeping him out of action.
Once the 6-foot-3 guard entered the lineup, however, it was like he shot out of a cannon, erupting for 17 points in his first outing along with five assists and five rebounds. Although Memphis would lose to the Atlanta Hawks in his first game, individually, Small showed a lot of poise as a potential backup guard on a Grizzlies team searching for its identity.
In his second and final game, Small would once again log 17 points, this time off the bench, helping lead Memphis to their second win in Las Vegas as they would beat the Clippers by double-digits. Along with his barrage of points, the 22-year-old guard would flirt with a double-double, being just one assist shy of the game.
While he may have been limited to action, the flashes the second-rounder has shown certainly offer the Grizzlies a sense of relief as they will have their backup guard for the foreseeable future. Of course, Small will still need to get past fall training camp, but if his Summer League play was any indication of how NBA-ready he is, then the guard may find himself on the main roster this October as well.