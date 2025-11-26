What Betting Odds Say About Oklahoma State-Iowa State Matchup
Oklahoma State has made plenty of noise already this week, but it has one more game left to play.
On Saturday, OSU will host Iowa State in the season finale, but its hiring of Eric Morris on Tuesday has already stolen all of this week’s headlines. Still, the Cowboys will be looking to block out the noise and get a Big 12 win this season before officially beginning the new era.
Betting odds for Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State:
Spread: Iowa State -14.5
The Cowboys have played a couple of tight contests in the past two weeks and are looking to finally get over the hump in their season finale. While the Cyclones still come into this matchup as two-touchdown favorites, they have also had a rough time in conference play, which OSU will look to capitalize on.
Considering the Pokes have been clear underdogs in most games this season, this is familiar territory for the Cowboys, but covering is also something OSU has been accustomed to. In OSU’s three November matchups, it has covered each time, making a potential cover against Iowa State well within play.
Total: Over/Under 45.5 points
At this point, the over/unders for the Cowboys have been nearly impossible to pick. Although it felt like a safe bet over the first two months that OSU would give up a lot but not score much, even that consistency has been thrown out the window.
Since the Cowboys’ bye week, their games have featured 20 and 31 total points. At the very least, oddsmakers expect the Cyclones to be better offensively than Kansas State or UCF, but OSU’s offense could certainly help its cause by putting together two solid, turnover-free halves.
Moneylines: Iowa State -750, Oklahoma State +475
In three true conference road games this season, the Cyclones have managed only a 1-2 mark, with all three games being decided by one possession. While that already bodes well for OSU’s hopes of covering in the season finale, it could also give the Cowboys some confidence they can win outright.
Considering how close OSU has been over the past couple of weeks and this being Doug Meacham’s final game in the interim role, there might just enough external motivation for the Cowboys to go win a conference game for the first time in two years.
All odds via ESPN Bet
