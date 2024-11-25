Takeaways From Oklahoma State's Trip to Charleston
Oklahoma State wrapped up an action-packed trip to Charleston over the weekend.
The Cowboys went 1-2 in the Charleston Classic but looked like a team nearing the level they need to be at when Big 12 play begins. While losses to Florida Atlantic and Nevada featured some collapses in the final few minutes, the Cowboys’ win against Miami gave a glimpse into how good the team can be.
Takeaways from the Charleston Classic:
OSU needs to move the ball better
Throughout the Cowboys’ first three games, ball movement didn’t seem to be much of an issue. They finished those games with roughly the same number of assists as their opponents, and their high scoring numbers made it seem like a smooth offensive operation.
While the Cowboys won the assist battle in two games in Charleston, an eight-assist performance against Nevada highlighted some of OSU’s potential issues. Although it is not necessary for every basket to come off an assist, OSU needs to avoid too much isolation play.
OSU continues to take care of the ball
The Cowboys have won the turnover battle in all six games this season and have been one of the best in the country in that area this season. Averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game, OSU is among the top 50 in the country in holding onto the ball.
In the Charleston Classic, OSU narrowly won the turnover battle against FAU, forcing 15 but turning it over a season-high 14 times. After their turnover fest in the opener, the Cowboys had only 13 turnovers over the final two games combined.
80 is the magic number
In all six games this season, the winner has been the first and only team to reach 80 points. The Cowboys have a new identity under Steve Lutz, and getting out in transition is the key to higher point totals.
However, the Cowboys’ defense has been a work in progress. Along with allowing at least 70 in every game, the Cowboys have sent their opponent to the foul line and allowed open jumpers far too much in the first month of the season.
