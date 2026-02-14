Takeaways from Oklahoma State's Wild Loss Against TCU

Oklahoma State’s NCAA Tournament hopes took a hit in Stillwater.

On Saturday, OSU lost to TCU 95-92 in overtime in Gallagher-Iba Arena to fall to 16-9 for the season. After losing a heartbreaker to the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth earlier this season, the Cowboys suffered a similar fate to the same team on their home floor.

After some chaos at the end of regulation, a bit more chaos ensued to end overtime. After some timeout controversy in overtime, Jaylen Curry had an open look from deep as the buzzer sounded that could’ve tied the game, but the Cowboys fell short.

Takeaways from OSU’s loss against TCU:

Wild finish to regulation

The Cowboys appeared to have been saved by Parsa Fallah’s putback as the buzzer sounded in regulation. After Jaylen Curry’s wild 3-point attempt that hit nothing but backboard, Fallah continued playing and secured an offensive rebound and quickly hit a layup to tie the game up and send the Cowboys and Horned Frogs into overtime.

In the final seconds leading up to that, OSU appeared to be out of luck. After TCU extended its lead to four with 32 seconds left, the Cowboys got a quick bucket from Kanye Clary to get it back down to one possession, beginning some of the chaos at the end of regulation in Stillwater.

From there, TCU split a couple of free throws, giving OSU the ball down only three. While the Cowboys went into their action immediately, Steve Lutz spent four seconds trying to call a timeout before it was finally granted, leading to TCU fouling up three, and the sequence, of course, led to Fallah’s big putback.

Tournament implications

While the incredible finish at the end of regulation will steal some of the headlines for this game, the impact this has on the NCAA Tournament picture can’t be overstated. Coming into this matchup, OSU and TCU were both battling for position on the bubble.

OSU came into the game as a “Next Four Out” team, with TCU just ahead of the Cowboys as a “First Four Out” squad. While no result from this game would’ve pushed either team over the top and firmly put a team in, any loss had the potential to nearly eliminate a team from the at-large discussion, at least for the time being.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they ended up being the team on the wrong side of the result.

Parsa Fallah’s big day

Along with the wild finish to regulation that made Fallah a temporary hero, the Cowboys’ big man was also a steady force for the Pokes all day. In the matchup against TCU, Fallah finished with 27 points and six rebounds, imposing his will against the Horned Frogs’ frontcourt.