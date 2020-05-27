The Basketball Tournament Announces One Location

Another sports tournament has been affected by the coronavirus, but is still on course to happen. The Basketball Tournament, or TBT, announced on Wednesday morning they'll be doing away with the region format and will host the entire event at one 'quarantine' site.

The site has yet to be announced, but The Basketball Tournament staff states they have had extensive conversations with health experts, including Dr. Thomas Hospel, who serves as the medical director for the PGA Tour.

“After reviewing all available science and data, working with experts, and receiving support from our partners, we’ve devised a plan we are confident protects the health and safety of our participants and staff to the greatest extent possible,” said Jon Mugar, Founder/CEO. “At the forefront is our single-elimination format, ability to test and quarantine the field and keep teams separate at all times. We look forward to hosting an incredible group of teams and crowning a champion this summer.”

The announcement also states a huge reduction in teams. TBT usually features a 64-team field, but instead, will feature a 24-team field that will be announced in June.

The host regions were Las Vegas, NV, Wichita, KS, Columbus, OH, Florida, Jackson, TN, Charleston, WV, Washington, DC, Syracuse, NY with the championship week being played in Dayton, OH. Oklahoma State was set to compete in the Wichita regional.

There is an Oklahoma State team eligible to compete, The Stillwater Stars, that's being led by former Oklahoma State guard Bryndon Manzer.

While I'm not sure the process to select the 24-team field, Oklahoma State certainly has a stacked team that would do well.

Markel Brown

Jeffrey Carroll

Mike Cobbins

Thomas Dziagwa

Phil Forte

Marshall Moses

Le'Bryan Nash

Lindy Waters

Brian Williams

Complete list of teams that have applied for the 2020 tournament

It should also be noted that there's still one more player that's yet to be announced who will be joining the Oklahoma State crew.