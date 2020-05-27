Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

The Basketball Tournament Announces One Location

Zach Lancaster

Another sports tournament has been affected by the coronavirus, but is still on course to happen. The Basketball Tournament, or TBT, announced on Wednesday morning they'll be doing away with the region format and will host the entire event at one 'quarantine' site.

The site has yet to be announced, but The Basketball Tournament staff states they have had extensive conversations with health experts, including Dr. Thomas Hospel, who serves as the medical director for the PGA Tour.

“After reviewing all available science and data, working with experts, and receiving support from our partners, we’ve devised a plan we are confident protects the health and safety of our participants and staff to the greatest extent possible,” said Jon Mugar, Founder/CEO. “At the forefront is our single-elimination format, ability to test and quarantine the field and keep teams separate at all times. We look forward to hosting an incredible group of teams and crowning a champion this summer.”

The announcement also states a huge reduction in teams. TBT usually features a 64-team field, but instead, will feature a 24-team field that will be announced in June.

The host regions were Las Vegas, NV, Wichita, KS, Columbus, OH, Florida, Jackson, TN, Charleston, WV, Washington, DC, Syracuse, NY with the championship week being played in Dayton, OH. Oklahoma State was set to compete in the Wichita regional.

There is an Oklahoma State team eligible to compete, The Stillwater Stars, that's being led by former Oklahoma State guard Bryndon Manzer.

While I'm not sure the process to select the 24-team field, Oklahoma State certainly has a stacked team that would do well.

  • Markel Brown
  • Jeffrey Carroll
  • Mike Cobbins
  • Thomas Dziagwa
  • Phil Forte
  • Marshall Moses
  • Le'Bryan Nash
  • Lindy Waters
  • Brian Williams

Complete list of teams that have applied for the 2020 tournament

It should also be noted that there's still one more player that's yet to be announced who will be joining the Oklahoma State crew.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboy Football About to Start Testing and Protocols as Players Prepare to Return

Oklahoma State has a plan and schedule for football players returning

Robert Allen

Stories About Eddie Sutton from Chianti Roberts

Former Oklahoma State player Chianti Roberts tells a couple of stories about his head coach Eddie Sutton.

Robert Allen

Defensive Line Is What Should Get Cowboy Fans Really Excited

Oklahoma State defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements talks about his players for the 2020 season.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

Brent Guy Makes Major Revelation About His Mental Health

Former Oklahoma State player and assistant coach reveals to ESPN his battle with bipolar disorder.

Robert Allen

Blake Jarwin's Ready to Take Over as No. 1 Tight End Option for Dallas

In an interview with dallascowboys.com, former Oklahoma State cowboy back Blake Jarwin details his relationship with former Dallas tight end Jason Witten and expectations of becoming the No. 1 tight end option for Dak Prescott.

Zach Lancaster

Louisiana Linebacker Names Oklahoma State In Top 5

Jackie Marshall, East St. John Linebacker includes Oklahoma State Cowboys in Top 5 list

Marshall Levenson

Eddie Sutton as a Player Would Have Been a Valuable Role Player for Sutton the Coach

Former Oklahoma State head coach Eddie Sutton, who passed way on May 23, remembered as a basketball player.

Robert Allen

What Oklahoma State's NCAA Tournament Draw Could've Looked Like

On what have been "Selection Monday" for college baseball, we take a look at Oklahoma State's hypothetical 2020 NCAA tournament draw, as well as the rest of the field, courtesy of D1Baseball and College Baseball Nation

Zach Lancaster

Elite Texas Offensive Lineman Sets Commitment Date

Jaeden Roberts, Oklahoma State target sets Wednesday, June 3rd as commitment date

Marshall Levenson

Tributes to Eddie Sutton and a Timeline that Clarifies His Monumental Role in Oklahoma State Success

Eddie Sutton's passing provokes social media thoughts and a time line to Oklahoma State athletic success

Robert Allen