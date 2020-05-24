Pokes Report
Oklahoma State's TBT Team Has a Head Coach

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Friday night, Oklahoma State lost a legend. Former head coach Eddie Sutton passed at the age of 84 in Tulsa surrounded by his family.

This summer, Oklahoma State's TBT team will be led by an Eddie Sutton disciple: Bryndon Manzer.

Manzer played for Oklahoma State in 1993 and 1994 under coach Sutton as a guard and played with some of the greatest to ever wear the orange and black in Bryant 'Big Country' Reeves, Brooks Thompson and Randy Rutherford.

While he didn't light the scoreboard on fire averaging just 3.5 points per game, Manzer learned all he could from coach Sutton and became a great analyst for ESPN.

There's no doubt that the collection of Oklahoma State players in The Tournament will be one of the best coached. It's also has the potential to be one of the most talented. I mean, listen to this roster and tell me I'm wrong:

  • Markel Brown
  • Jeffrey Carroll
  • Mike Cobbins
  • Thomas Dziagwa
  • Phil Forte
  • Marshall Moses
  • Le'Bryan Nash
  • Lindy Waters
  • Brian Williams

There's also one more player that should be joining the 'Stillwater Stars' that TBT hasn't announced yet.

TBT, a 64-team, single-elimination tournament, is set to take place this summer from July 23 through August 11 with $2 million up for grabs for the winning team.

There are eight, eight-team regionals across the country: Las Vegas, NV, Wichita, KS, Columbus, OH, Florida, Jackson, TN, Charleston, WV, Washington, DC, Syracuse, NY and the championship week being played in Dayton, OH.

Those Regionals will run from July 23 to August 2, with the Championship weekend running from Aug. 6-11 with the entirety set to air on ESPN.

The application process runs from March 15-June 15 and The Stillwater Stars, Oklahoma State's TBT team, is currently eligible to play. Also, here's a list of all the teams that have applied to participate.

