Upcoming Weekend Pivotal for Oklahoma State Basketball
The Cowgirls have another ranked matchup, but they aren’t the only ones with an important contest in Stillwater.
On Saturday, No. 25 Oklahoma State will host No. 12 Kansas State in the Cowgirls’ second-straight battle of ranked teams. Last week, the Cowgirls lost in Morgantown against a defensive-minded West Virginia team but will get a chance to earn a signature win on their home floor.
OSU is clinging onto its spot in the top 25, and another loss will push it back on the outside. However, a win against a top 15 team could be a milestone for the Cowgirls, with a little over half of the conference slate done.
Throughout the season, OSU has shown it can compete against the best in the Big 12, beating TCU and West Virginia at home in January. While the Cowgirls have had some bumps on the road, they’ve lost only one home game this season, and a win could push them closer to potentially hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
Sitting at 8-3 in Big 12 play, a win against Kansas State could push the Wildcats into a three-way tie for first, with only a one-game lead on the Cowgirls. With OSU earning wins against the other two teams ahead of it, a win on Saturday could give OSU a legitimate shot at winning the conference’s regular season title.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys are set for a game with much lower stakes on Sunday. In the hours leading up to the Super Bowl, the Cowboys will face Arizona State in Stillwater.
Unlike the battle of top teams the day before, OSU and Arizona State are tied for next-to-last place in the Big 12 at 3-8 in conference play. However, the Cowboys can again show their ability to protect their home court, where all of their Big 12 wins have come.
At 3-2 in Big 12 games in Stillwater, the Cowboys have a bright spot in their rough season. As Steve Lutz looks to turn the program around, getting wins at home is critical to gaining fan support and creating a winning culture.
Although the game might not mean much in the full-season picture, OSU keeping its momentum at home would still be a positive sign.
