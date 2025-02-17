Upset Loss Doesn't Change Goals for Cowgirls as Regular Season Winds Down
Oklahoma State’s goals haven’t changed, but its path to achieving them has become more difficult.
On Saturday, No. 20 OSU lost to BYU 68-64 to hand the Cowgirls their fifth loss of the season and fourth in conference play. Entering the matchup tied with Utah for second and sitting one game back of first place in the Big 12 standings, OSU’s path to a regular season title looked attainable.
Instead, the Cowgirls are now faced with a new situation and might need to alter their goals toward the end of the regular season. A Big 12 regular season title is still within reach, but they would need losses from Baylor, Kansas State and TCU to make it all the way to the top.
While OSU’s game against Utah on Tuesday is significant for the standings, it won’t be about trying to get back to No. 1. Instead, it will be about trying to earn a spot in the top four.
With only four conference games remaining over the next two weeks, seeding for the Big 12 Tournament should be at the forefront of OSU’s aspirations. While OSU has almost guaranteed itself a spot in the top half of the conference and a bye on the first day of the tournament, a move into the top four would give the Cowgirls a bye on the first and second days.
Although the Cowgirls would almost certainly be setting up a matchup against Utah or West Virginia to begin their Big 12 Tournament run, they could have the benefit of rest while the other will be on their second game in as many days.
Still, OSU’s hopes of achieving a top four spot in the Big 12 standings could be determined by its matchup against Utah on Tuesday. An OSU win would give it the tiebreaker over Utah and, with West Virginia’s tough remaining schedule, could put it in a position where it simply needs to win out to earn two bye days.
After playing at Utah, the Cowgirls will get Colorado and Cincinnati at home and Kansas on the road. While there are no guaranteed wins in that slate, especially considering OSU lost to Kansas at home this season, the Cowgirls should be favorites in every matchup and have a real chance to set themselves up for a memorable run in March.
