What Will Cowboys' Portal Journey Look Like in 2025?
Oklahoma State was able to build a solid roster through the transfer portal last offseason and will likely need another boost this year.
The Cowboys hired Steve Lutz weeks into the transfer portal window and put him behind the curve in 2024. Despite those challenges, OSU still managed to finish 7-13 in the Big 12 with a roster made up almost entirely of transfers.
With a full offseason ahead, Lutz will get the opportunity to fill out his roster as desired from day one. While the portal opened on Monday, the Cowboys’ season is still going as they await a matchup with North Texas on Tuesday.
OSU’s journey back to the postseason and now the quarterfinals of the NIT is thanks mostly to the impact transfers that have come to Stillwater. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, many of their big names will be done with their college basketball career when the season concludes.
Next season, OSU will be without Marchelus Avery, Bryce Thompson, Davonte Davis, Khalil Brantley, Brandon Newman, Patrick Suemnick and Abou Ousmane. Those players made up seven spots on the 10-man list of OSU players to average 10 minutes per game and make at least 25 appearances this season.
While those seven players have run out of eligibility, they might not be the only players to be on their way out of Stillwater. As OSU was very familiar with last season, it could easily lose some of its potential returners to the portal as they look for a better opportunity elsewhere. However, if OSU can retain its returning talent, that will still leave the Cowboys with some starters next season.
Arturo Dean, Jamyron Keller and Robert Jennings have all been starters for OSU this season and can return next year. Plus, other potential contributors, Connor Dow and Andriya Vukovic, are still early in their careers.
Still, that leaves OSU needing to replace three double-digit scorers and a few important role players. As for recruiting, the Cowboys are set to bring in two four-stars, Ryan Crotty and Ben Ahmed, along with three-star big Mekhi Ragland.
With a solid framework around the returning players and incoming freshmen, Lutz’s job this offseason should be much simpler than last if he can keep his key players from entering the portal.