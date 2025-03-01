Where Cowgirls Stand in Big 12 Standings Ahead of Final Weekend
The Cowgirls are set to finish near the top of the Big 12 as long as they can take care of business.
Oklahoma State has been one of the biggest surprises in the Big 12 this season. After being picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference, the Cowgirls have steadily made their way near the top of the Big 12.
With only one game left in the regular season, the Cowgirls have an opportunity to solidify their seeding in the conference tournament. If things can shake their way once they get to the conference tournament, OSU’s NCAA Tournament seeding could get a major boost as well.
Currently, OSU is 23-5 and has a 13-4 conference record to sit at third in the Big 12 standings. The Cowgirls are tied with Kansas State at 13-4 in Big 12 play, but their win against the Wildcats in Stillwater hands them the tiebreaker.
The Cowgirls’ final spot in the standings will come down to this final weekend of the regular season. With all 16 teams playing across eight Big 12 games, the Cowgirls simply need to win to secure their spot at third. While the top two teams, TCU and Baylor, will face each other, they both sit at 15-2 in conference play and can’t be jumped by OSU.
A loss could make things somewhat complicated for the Cowgirls. West Virginia and Utah, the two teams one game back of the Cowgirls, each play in games where they will be the clear favorite. Meanwhile, Kansas State would overtake the Cowgirls outright for the third spot if it wins and OSU loses.
OSU has the head-to-head tiebreaker in any two-team or three-team tie that doesn’t involve West Virginia. If OSU were in a tie with West Virginia, things could get complicated quickly.
Not only are the Mountaineers 1-1 against OSU, but they would have the same conference and overall record with a win and OSU loss and are also undefeated against Kansas State and Utah, the other teams that could be involved.
To avoid any possibility of being knocked out of the top four and losing out on byes in the first and second rounds of the Big 12 Tournament, the Cowgirls simply need to win.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.