2 Key Oklahoma State LBs Absent From Depth Chart Before Utah Game
A big week is brewing in Stillwater. The Oklahoma State Cowboys -- following a perfect 3-0 record in non-conference play -- open up their Big 12 slate with one of the biggest challenges they'll face over the course of the season.
Hosing the No. 12 Utah Utes, the No. 14-ranked Cowboys have a chance to take a big leap. Should they win the contest, Oklahoma State will be well-positioned in the Big 12, with a following matchup against Kansas State.
The three aforementioned teams are widely considered to be the three main threats in the Big 12, though there is plenty of parity in the conference. For the Cowboys, finding a way to defeat Utah will set them up in a big way to prove to be capable of winning the new-look conference.
On Monday, the program released an updated depth chart -- this time without Collin Oliver or Justin Wright. The two linebackers' absences will be missed in a big way as they upgrade Oklahoma State's defense in a big way.
Oklahoma State linebacker Obi Ezeigbo will start alongside Nick Martin and Kendal Daniels to round out the linebacker corps once again. The three will anchor the middle of the defense as the Cowboys play one of their toughest opponents on the season.
While the Cowboys' defense will be shorthanded rolling into Week 4, it'll be the offensive production that sets the tone. Alan Bowman and his receiving corps had an incredible game on Saturday, as the Oklahoma State quarterback tossed for five touchdowns with two receivers tallying more than 100 receiving yards.
Utah will either have to hone in on stacking the box to slow superstar running back Ollie Gordon, as both Arkansas and Tulsa did, or try to stop both the pass and run game, which will be a difficult task in Stillwater.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.