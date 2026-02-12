ESPN Analyst Tabs Oklahoma State as Surprise Team to Watch in 2026

Oklahoma State is already catching the attention of analysts around the country ahead of next season.

After an abysmal 1-11 campaign in 2025 that featured some of the worst football Boone Pickens Stadium has ever seen, the Cowboys are ready to bounce back in 2026. With new head coach Eric Morris looking to turn the program around quickly, OSU has been able to catch the attention of some of the national media.

Of course, under Mike Gundy, OSU was typically a staple in the Big 12 title race and often was in the discussion for a College Football Playoff or BCS berth at some point during the season. While the Cowboys are still without a College Football Playoff appearance, there’s some optimism that could change if things go according to plan in year one for Morris and company.

In a recent ESPN article detailing what analysts are most excited about for next season, Eli Lederman noted that OSU could be college football’s surprise team in 2026.

“How 'bout them (Oklahoma State) Cowboys? It won't take much for first-year coach Eric Morris and his staff to improve upon the dire 1-11 season the fans in Stillwater endured last fall,” Lederman wrote. “It would also be naive to understate the challenge on their hands replacing more than 60% of the program's scholarship roster from a year ago.

"But after bringing along quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young and 14 other transfers with him from North Texas, Morris & Co. possess some continuity and the core of the nation's No. 1 scoring offense from a year ago. Combine that with an impressive overall transfer portal class and a relatively favorable 2026 schedule in a fairly wide-open Big 12 behind Texas Tech, and there's a path for Oklahoma State to get back on track quickly in the fall.”

With so many intriguing transfers coming to Stillwater in the offseason, the Cowboys have a real path to a fast rebuild and return to contention in the Big 12. While there might not be any easy way to go from 1-11 to playoff contender, Lederman noted how wide open the conference could be next season, giving the Cowboys a window.

While getting the top spot in the conference standings could be difficult, finding a way to earn the second spot and give themselves a chance in the Big 12 title game could be the path to the Cowboys achieving one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the country.