2024 Could be Among Worst Seasons in Oklahoma State History
Oklahoma State is on the verge of its worst season this century.
OSU entered the 2024 season as a favorite to win the Big 12 and had expectations of contending for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Instead, OSU’s 3-0 start was followed by seven straight losses, the longest losing streak in the Mike Gundy era.
With only two games remaining, OSU has secured its first losing record and season without a bowl game since Gundy’s first year as head coach in 2005. Those streaks being broken is the end result of one of the most disappointing seasons in OSU history.
Returning most of the production from a 10-win team that played in the Big 12 Championship, OSU’s 3-7 mark was unfathomable coming into the year. This season had the potential to be one of the best in OSU history, but it is slowly becoming one of the worst.
This is only the second losing season in Gundy’s tenure, but it could finish among the worst in school history. Throughout the 100+ seasons of OSU football, the Cowboys have finished with nine or more losses only twice.
The 1936 and 1991 campaigns are the only two on the list, but 2024 could soon join. If OSU can’t beat Texas Tech or Colorado in the final two games, it will finish 3-9.
While there have only been two previous seasons with nine losses, playing fewer games in the past contributes to those numbers. Still, OSU would have one of the worst winning percentages in recent history, with a 3-9 record potentially giving OSU its worst winning percentage since the winless 1991 season.
In the past 100 years, OSU has had a winning percentage of 25% or worse only six times, including only once in the past 60 years. Considering the expectations entering 2024 and the program's history, this season could go in the history books as one of the worst teams ever fielded in Stillwater.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Needs to Get Rashod Owens More Involved
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.