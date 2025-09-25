3 Baylor Players to Watch Against Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State has had plenty of drama this week, but it still has a tough opponent ahead of it on Saturday.
On Tuesday, OSU announced the firing of head coach Mike Gundy, promoting Doug Meacham to interim head coach. There won’t be much time for Meacham to prepare for his first game as a head coach, as the Cowboys are set for action against Baylor on Saturday afternoon.
While the Bears haven’t had an ideal start to the season, they have plenty of talented players looking to get their season on the right track, starting with a win in Stillwater.
Three Baylor players to watch against OSU:
QB Sawyer Robertson
Entering Week 5, Robertson leads the FBS in completions, attempts and passing yards. So, it will be imperative for the Pokes to limit his production in Baylor’s pass-heavy attack.
Of course, with so many distractions in Stillwater this week, it will be easier said than done to slow a productive quarterback like Robertson. Last week in Baylor’s last-second loss against Arizona State, he threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
While he isn’t necessarily a mobile quarterback, the Cowboys will still need to ensure that they don’t let him get much with his legs. In last season’s matchup, OSU allowed Robertson to gain 73 yards on eight rushes, including a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
RB Bryson Washington
Baylor will look to be the latest team to rush all over the Cowboy defense this weekend. While Dawson Pendergrass is out for the season, Washington has had no issues taking on a larger load thus far, leading the Big 12 in rushes and rushing yards, with 83 carries for 415 yards.
With the Pokes already showing their struggles to contain offensive weapons this season, Washington could easily be in for a big day in Stillwater. Looking for his fourth-straight 100-yard game, Washington might be able to tear apart Todd Grantham’s unit on the ground.
TE Michael Trigg
While Baylor has plenty of weapons in the passing game, including some impressive receivers, Trigg has shown that he can be a big-time player at tight end. This season, Trigg has 18 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
With such a large frame, Trigg can be a matchup nightmare for defenses, and OSU won’t be any exception. While the Cowboys tried to rebuild their defense to be bigger and more physical, that will be put to the test in a big way on Saturday when Trigg comes rolling into Boone Pickens Stadium. In 2024, Trigg only had one catch against OSU, but it was a 38-yard gain, so don’t be surprised if his name doesn’t get said often because he is sure to make an impact anyway.