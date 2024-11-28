3 Betting Locks for Oklahoma State at No. 25 Colorado
Oklahoma State is hoping to shock the country in its final game.
On Friday, OSU will face Colorado in a game that means much more to the Buffaloes. Colorado must win and get some help to make the conference title game, while OSU’s season will be over regardless of the result.
The Cowboys haven’t won a conference game this season, and going on the road against a ranked opponent might not end that streak. With over a year since OSU’s last Big 12 win, it might take a miracle for Mike Gundy’s team to get a fourth win.
Three betting locks for Oklahoma State at Colorado:
Shedeur Sanders Over 329.5 passing yards
OSU's rush defense has made headlines for being the second-worst in the country. However, the passing game doesn’t get any better, with Bryan Nardo’s unit allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game.
Sanders leads the Big 12 in passing yards and touchdowns, and his impressive season is likely to get a nice boost against the Cowboys. Considering Colorado averages fewer rushing yards than every other FBS team, it will be an easy decision for Deion Sanders’ squad to kill the Cowboys over the top.
Oklahoma State Under 23.5 points
Colorado suffered its third loss last week against Kansas, and if its first two losses are any indication, OSU will be in for a rough day offensively. While Colorado has allowed 24 points per game this season, it is only allowing eight points per game after a loss.
The Buffaloes followed their only two previous losses by allowing nine points at Colorado State and seven points at Arizona. Although the OSU offense looked explosive against Texas Tech, the Red Raiders have one of the Big 12’s worst defenses. And with a true freshman quarterback at the helm, OSU shouldn’t expect consistency, particularly against a ranked team on the road.
Brennan Presley Over 6.5 receptions
Along with Friday’s matchup being the final game of the season, it will also be the final time some of the Cowboys’ best take the field. Among those stars is Brennan Presley. The dynamic playmaker has been a bright spot in OSU’s otherwise dark season.
Considering OSU will never get the opportunity to use him again, expect Presley to be involved early and often for the Cowboys. With only 60 more minutes of Presley on the team, don’t be surprised if he has one last signature game as a Poke.
