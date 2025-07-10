Mike Gundy Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the NIL Era
Oklahoma State Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy has never been shy about expressing his opinion on the state of college athletics, and that has certainly continued in the NIL era.
With the House v. NCAA settlement now complete, college athletics is moving into the revenue sharing era, where schools can now pay athletes directly.
That should —at least momentarily—calm the NIL waters that were rife with roster tampering across the sport. The schools with the richest boosters have been funneling funds through NIL collectives to bring players into the fold.
Now, NIL deals have to go through a clearinghouse, and schools can pay players across their athletic department directly.
But Mike Gundy believes that things need to go one step further in order for there to be proper regulation in college athletics. Players need to be seen as employees.
"You've gotta restructure your systems and admit players are employees," Gundy told Andy & Ari. "Then you can build collective bargaining. We've all talked about it. But you have to admit they're employees. You can do it all. You can have a [salary cap] and you need an entry level for a high school player coming in because it's not sustainable."
Gundy is right, and it certainly appears that things are continuing to head in the direction of student-athletes ultimately being treated like employees. But there's no clear indication of when this will formally take shape as reality.