3 Betting Locks for Oklahoma State at TCU
Oklahoma State and TCU will battle on Saturday in a matchup of teams going in different directions.
The Cowboys are still winless in Big 12 play and clinging to hopes of making a bowl game. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs are 5-4, having lost a few close games, and could secure bowl eligibility against OSU.
OSU could soon be transitioning toward the future, but only time will tell if that strategy is worth the potential issues. Regardless, OSU must win on Saturday to stay in bowl contention, and the Cowboys might look more desperate than they have all season.
Three betting locks for Oklahoma State at TCU:
Oklahoma State +5 1Q
Building off the idea that OSU will be desperate to win and stay in the hunt for a bowl game, it should come out with an attitude early. The Cowboys have won only three games this season, and the veteran group likely wants to change that.
While winning at TCU will be a 60-minute fight, winning the first 15 minutes could be a goal going into the game. This season, OSU has won or been within five points at the end of the first quarter in six of its nine games. With so much on the line, expect the Cowboys not to let the game get away from them early.
Brennan Presley Over 6.5 receptions
One of the lone bright spots for the Cowboys this season has been their star senior receiver. Presley has been one of the most reliable targets for the Cowboys for a few years and could cement his spot in the record books on Saturday.
With six catches, he ties Rashaun Woods as OSU’s all-time receptions leader and holds sole possession of first place with seven receptions. Although the Cowboys might want to wait and let him break the record on senior day, if he gets anywhere close to the mark on Saturday, expect Alan Bowman (or Maealiuaki Smith) to feed him.
Ollie Gordon Over 91.5 rushing + receiving yards
This hasn’t been an ideal season for the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, but Saturday could be the opportunity he has been looking for. With Smith’s entrance into the offense potentially imminent, expect Kasey Dunn to force-feed Gordon to make the young quarterback more comfortable.
While the rushing game alone could stall as it has throughout the year, getting Gordon the ball in space through screens or allowing Gordon to be a reliable check down should be a key component of OSU’s offensive game plan.
