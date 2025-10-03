3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State at Arizona
Oklahoma State is set for another Big 12 battle and is desperate for a win.
The Cowboys will be in Tucson on Saturday for their first showdown against Arizona as Big 12 foes. After dropping three straight, the Pokes are on a 12-game FBS losing streak and are looking to get a much-needed first win for interim coach Doug Meacham.
Three intriguing betting lines for Oklahoma State at Arizona:
Oklahoma State +10.5 1H
The Cowboys had a bit of a resurgence last week against Baylor, playing some inspired football throughout the first half. Trailing 28-20 at halftime, the Cowboys were well within reach against a Bears team with an explosive offense.
Of course, the Cowboys were playing their first game without Mike Gundy and had some obvious extra motivation. While there’s a chance for a similar effect this weekend, stemming from both Gundy and the recent firing of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, there could also be a letdown.
It took only a couple of minutes for the Cowboys to fall down a couple of touchdowns at Oregon in their only road game up to this point. The Pokes also trailed by 13 at halftime against Tulsa, so this line will likely be determined by how well OSU’s offense can start against a stout Arizona defense.
Halftime/Full time Oklahoma State/Arizona (+1100)
Although there are only so many options, and the likeliest ones would obviously include Arizona leading when the game ends, the second-likeliest outcome according to DraftKings includes a scenario that hasn’t happened all season: OSU leading at halftime against an FBS team.
Thus, the +1100 designation makes sense. However, it conflicts a bit with the Pokes’ +525 first-half moneyline. In some ways, that could imply that a solid OSU start and a halftime lead could turn the tide entirely in OSU’s favor.
1Q Over/Under 12.5 Points
In every game this season, the Cowboys have given up a first-quarter touchdown. If that trend continues, the over would hit with just another six points.
However, the Wildcats’ offense has slowed down in recent weeks, and their impressive defense could easily prevent the Cowboys from getting much going on the scoreboard in their first road game of conference play.
While it seems like at least seven points will be on the board for Arizona, even that could be in doubt with the Pokes’ recent portal and redshirt moves and Clint Bowen’s first game as interim defensive coordinator.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.