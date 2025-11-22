3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State at UCF
Oklahoma State is set for battle in Orlando, and there are plenty of interesting storylines to follow.
The Cowboys are set for another Big 12 battle in their final road game of the season against UCF. While this matchup against UCF could easily be one of the best chances OSU has of winning a game this season, the betting odds should make this one even more interesting.
Three intriguing betting lines for Oklahoma State at UCF:
UCF Over/Under 30.5 points
Going into last week’s matchup against Kansas State, every Big 12 opponent on the Cowboys’ schedule had hit the 30-point mark. However, the Wildcats managed only 14 against a seemingly improved OSU defense.
Since Clint Bowen has taken over as defensive coordinator, the Cowboys have looked better on almost a weekly basis. Of course, keeping UCF under 31 could be a tough task, but it clearly seems to be one OSU is capable of.
Although it won’t be easy for the Cowboys to stop an inconsistent Knights offense, they have plenty of reason to believe they can slow it down.
Oklahoma State to get First Down on First Drive (-263)
The Cowboy offense has been inconsistent at best this season and has been downright bad in almost every road game. Of course, the Pokes’ most recent road game was an exception.
Although the game got out of reach in the second half, OSU’s offense put up 21 points at Kansas and even held a lead throughout the first half of play. While Zane Flores is coming off a turnover-filled game against Kansas State, getting a first down to start the game is well within reach and could be huge for OSU’s hopes of a fast start.
Both Teams to Score 20+ points (+161)
After a game where OSU and Kansas State combined to score 20, this line might seem a bit outrageous to bet on. However, if the Knights' defense gives up some big plays early, the Cowboys might have a real shot at hitting the 20-point mark.
And although OSU’s defense has looked better, keeping UCF from hitting 20 points is much more difficult than keeping it out of the 30s. Although this line could go wrong in a variety of ways, it might be worth a shot.
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
