3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Oklahoma State is set for its Big 12 opener, and there are plenty of interesting bets to look at.
Going into Saturday’s game between OSU and Baylor, it seems nearly impossible to know what to expect from the Cowboys. In the first game of the post-Mike Gundy era, the Pokes will be looking for their first FBS win in over a year and their first Big 12 win since 2023.
Although the odds will be stacked against OSU, it will be looking for an inspired performance on its home field.
Three intriguing betting lines for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor:
Baylor -6.5 1Q
This game will obviously be overshadowed by Gundy’s firing, but there is still a chance that the Cowboys will come out with some fire to prove a point on Saturday. While it makes sense for Baylor to be a clear favorite in the first quarter, given that it is a 21-point favorite overall, OSU shouldn’t necessarily be counted out this early.
Although the Cowboys trailed by 14 just a few minutes into their contest against Oregon, they only allowed one touchdown last week against Tulsa, potentially showing a defensive improvement. Of course, if OSU’s offense can’t get off to a hot start, this line could be an easy Baylor cover, even with a solid outing from Todd Grantham’s unit.
Baylor to win by 43+ (+1000)
The Bears have a high-octane offense and could certainly put up points in bunches, but there could be a chance for them to put up a huge performance in Stillwater. Winning by over six touchdowns is no easy task in any game, particularly a Big 12 contest, but clearly, there is some belief that Baylor could pull it off.
In comparison, OSU’s moneyline for Saturday’s game is +850, meaning Baylor’s is considered almost as likely to win by 43+ as OSU is to win at all. Given that both situations are roughly a difference of three touchdowns from the 21-point spread, it makes some sense, but the Cowboys simply can’t allow anything that resembles their matchup in Eugene earlier this season.
2.5 Total Field Goals Made
Last week, the Cowboys knocked through two field goals and forced Tulsa into five attempts, resulting in four makes. Considering how well OSU’s defense was at bending but not breaking and the number of fourth downs OSU faced in scoring range, three makes from both teams could be well within play.
Of course, if Baylor’s defense can keep the Cowboys’ offense from getting into a rhythm and the Bears’ better athletes can power through for touchdowns, the kicking game could be nearly nonexistent on Saturday.
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
