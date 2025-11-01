3 Keys To Success For OSU Against Kansas
The chances for Oklahoma State to steal a Big 12 win this season are fading fast.
The Cowboys are set to take on the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon at three. With this game being one of the four remaining for the Cowboys, they can’t afford to take it lightly.
Kansas comes into this week’s matchup 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Big 12 play, having dropped its last two matchups to Kansas State and Texas Tech. This means not only will the Cowboys have to try to grab a win on the road, but they’ll have to do it against a Jayhawk team that is hungry for a win as well.
According to ESPN analytics, the Cowboys have only a 5.5% chance to win this game, but if the Cowboys play to the best of their ability, they might have a chance to pull out a win.
Here are three keys to success for a Cowboy victory against Kansas:
Productivity on the ground
Luckily for the Cowboys, they’ve had to rely on their rushing attack because of injuries at the quarterback position. The Kansas defense allows 200.9 rushing yards per game, which makes their rushing defense one of the worst in the nation.
Whether Rodney Fields Jr. is back or the Cowboys have to stick with Trent Howland and Sesi Vailahi, Oklahoma State must take advantage of the running game and get its offense rolling.
Limiting passing production
Kansas is a team that loves to throw the ball. Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels has 1,881 passing yards this season, whereas the team only has 1,195 rushing yards. Daniels' favorite target is Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who has 34 receptions for 554 yards and four touchdowns.
This is something Oklahoma State will have to look out for, as they have struggled with opposing teams throwing the ball. The Cowboys allow the second-most passing yards per game in the country, with 321.3. If OSU wants to have a shot against Kansas, that will have to change.
Stalling the Kansas offense
The Kansas offense as a whole averages 30.5 points per game and is very productive when a drive is on the line. The Jayhawks' third-down efficiency isn’t great as they convert on only 33% of their third-downs. Although they make up for this by converting on 55% of the fourth downs they go for.
The Cowboy defense has improved week by week at getting opposing offenses off the field, but they continue to let big plays up here and there. The Cowboys will have to focus throughout the game, or else Kansas will continue their offensive drives when they should be off the field.