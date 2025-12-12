3 Players The Cowboys Should Target In The Transfer Portal

In today’s age of college football, one offseason can turn your program completely around.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have already taken steps to achieve this with the new hire of Eric Morris as the Pokes' head coach. Morris and the staff he’s bringing in will help shape the next era of Cowboy football and bring about the change the program desperately needed.

However, the biggest part of the offseason is still to come, as the transfer portal is set to open Jan. 2. The Cowboys lost several players to the portal after the firing of head coach Mike Gundy, and have also lost a couple now that the season has concluded. Morris and the Cowboys will need to go all in during this 15-day window if they truly want to turn the OSU football team around.

Here are three players the Cowboys should target that are already in the transfer portal.

Nick Marsh

Nick Marsh will be one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this year, and although it won’t be easy, the Cowboys need to try their luck at getting him to come to Stillwater.

Marsh was the leading receiver on the Michigan State team this year as he caught 59 passes for 662 yards. He also led the Spartans in receiving touchdowns as he had six this year. Marsh would be an incredible piece to add to the Cowboy offense that struggled this year.

Marsh will be a hot commodity this offseason, and the Cowboys must do their best to see if the wide receiver will rep the orange and black.

Khmori House

The sophomore linebacker is easily one of the most dominant players available in the portal at the moment. House led North Carolina in tackles this season with 78, and even was disruptive in the backfilled as he had one sack.

House also found a way to give his offense extra possessions as he had one interception and one forced fumble this year. The Cowboys have a solid linebacker core already, as Wendell Gregory leads it, but with the addition of House, the Cowboys could have the best linebacker core in the nation.

Thomas Davis

Davis would bring experience to a defensive line that needs reinforcements. He had 25 total tackles this year and three sacks for 20 total sack yards. Davis will only have one more year of eligibility, but will be able to come in and make a difference right away on the Cowboys' defensive front.

Davis is a prospect that the Cowboys have a real shot to land, as not many people seem to be talking about the defensive lineman from App State. If the Cowboys can get him to come to Stillwater, it will be a good start to rebuilding the defensive line.