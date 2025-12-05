What Should Oklahoma State Expect From Eric Morris' Introduction?

Oklahoma State is set to introduce its next coach, and it could go a number of ways.

On Monday, OSU will introduce head coach Eric Morris to officially begin the next era of Cowboy football. After firing Mike Gundy just three games into the 2025 season, the Cowboys landed on the North Texas coach to be the program’s next official leader. Hoping he can turn things around after the team has gone 4-20 over the past two seasons, Morris will have an opportunity to show OSU exactly what he wants to accomplish.

With the room likely packed with fans and alumni excited to hear from their next football coach, it would be strange to hear much other than a general speech about moving the program in the right direction. Of course, there’s always a chance a new coach will want to go a bit off-script and try to drum up more fan support and optimism.

Coach Eric Morris to be introduced as Oklahoma State’s Head Football Coach



More details —> https://t.co/H6dqXZ8VfR pic.twitter.com/bVW8mduGfz — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) December 2, 2025

In the era of NIL and the transfer portal, fan involvement is as important as ever, and ensuring that those with the money are excited about where Morris wants to take the program will be critical. While there is already plenty of support for Morris as the next head coach, turning a run-of-the-mill introduction into a motivational speech about the future could be the key to making Monday unforgettable and the true starting point for the next era.

Beyond whatever Morris says, it will also be interesting to see fan reactions to his introduction. In the era of social media where any clip can become viral in a matter of minutes, any particularly interesting soundbites from Morris could become the talk of the OSU fanbase, and even all of college football. It’s also worth noting that Morris is coming into this job at 40 years old, so any references there could certainly land well at OSU.

But at the end of the day, regardless of how interesting or baseline this introduction ends up being, it probably won’t be remembered in the grand scheme of things. Even if Morris comes in on Monday and ignites the fanbase with some fiery remarks and encouraging stories, they will still need to be followed with results on the field, which won’t be possible for another nine months.

Still, any optimism that can be found around OSU football is worth finding after the program’s sudden fall over the past couple of years.