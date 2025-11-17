3 Things OSU Must Look Out For Against UCF
The time left for Oklahoma State to take any positive away from this season is fading fast.
OSU is gearing up for its second-to-last game this week as it travels to Florida to take on UCF. Luckily for Oklahoma State, this might be its best chance to claim a Big 12 win. UCF comes into this game 4-6 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play.
ESPN analytics give the Cowboys a 10.2% chance to win this contest, which is actually the best odds the Cowboys have had in weeks. OSU will also come into this game with some confidence as its defense only allowed 14 points against Kansas State.
The Cowboys will be looking to finally complete their longed-for upset, but they’ll have to look out, as UCF will not just roll over.
Here are three things OSU will have to look out for against UCF.
1. Scoring on the ground
UCF has relied heavily on its rushing attack to get the ball in the end zone. The load of the rushing attack has been spread out, but has been mostly led by running back Jaden Nixon. Nixon has seven rushing touchdowns on the year and is second on the team with 517 rushing yards.
Of the Knights' 26 touchdowns, 19 are rushing touchdowns. If Oklahoma State can limit UCF’s production on the ground, it has a real shot to have another great defensive showing.
2. QB pressure
The UCF Knights have been very good at getting to other teams’ quarterbacks. They have racked up a total of 21 sacks on the year, led by edge Malachi Lawrence. Lawrence has seven sacks on the year and has been a hassle for offensive tackles.
The Cowboys showed last week that they have problems with allowing sacks and turning the ball over in big moments. OSU will have to make sure not to repeat this if they want to finally claim their first Big 12 win of the season.
3. Acrisure Bounce House
This week will be the last away game the Cowboys have all year, and with it comes a crowd that doesn’t like them. The last time OSU played at UCF, the Cowboys lost 45-3 in a game they weren’t supposed to lose.
The Cowboys are already the underdogs in this bout, and now they will also be facing a home crowd that has been given hope to win its second Big 12 game of the season. OSU will have to drown out the noise if it wants a chance at being victorious this weekend.