3 Things OSU Must Watch Out For Against Kansas State
Oklahoma State football will be back in Boone Pickens Stadium this Saturday as they welcome Kansas State to Stillwater.
Both teams are fresh off a bye week that they needed. Kansas State’s last game was a loss to Texas Tech, which is now a top 10 team in the country. Oklahoma State definitely needed the bye week more, as it has now lost 8 straight games, with its last loss coming to Kansas in Lawrence.
The Cowboys have slowly gotten better as the weeks have gone on, but it will still be a big task to take down Kansas State. The Wildcats haven’t had the season they wanted, but at 4-5, they are still a formidable opponent.
Oklahoma State will have to be ready for all the ways the Wildcats can hurt them. Here are three things Oklahoma State must watch out for against Kansas State.
The Wildcat secondary
Oklahoma State Zane Flores seemed as if he had finally gotten the rhythm of the Cowboy offense down as he passed for two touchdowns last week. However, Kansas State’s defense is sure to give Flores trouble.
Kansas State averages one interception per game, and they have four players with two interceptions on the year. They only allow 220 passing yards per game and will do whatever it takes for the Cowboys not to catch the ball, as they have 38 pass deflections this season. If the Cowboys plan to move the ball through the air, they’ll have to be extra cautious.
Offensive efficiency
The Kansas State offense can score when it needs to, and it can be hard to stop. The Wildcats score about 30 points per game in the form of both touchdowns and field goals. Kicker Louis Rodriguez is almost a sure bet when he lines up to kick, as he has only missed one field goal all year, and that field goal was beyond 50 yards.
Kansas State doesn’t punt the ball much either, as in nine games, they’ve only punted 36 times. To put it into perspective, Oklahoma State has punted 51 times this year in the same number of games. If Oklahoma State wants a shot on Saturday, it'll have to stop Kansas State early in its drive.
Avery Johnson
The Wildcat quarterback can do it all, and he’s hard to stop. Johnson has thrown for 1,991 yards and 16 touchdowns this year, but he doesn't stop there. He also has the most rushing touchdowns on the team with seven and has rushed for 343 yards.
Johnson has also thrown only four interceptions this year and has only been sacked eight times. Oklahoma State will have to make sure those numbers change if they want to rattle the dangerous quarterback.