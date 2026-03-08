What Cowboys Reportedly Offered Raiders for Maxx Crosby, and Where They Can Turn

The Ravens were the winners of the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes as they sent two first-round picks to the Raiders to acquire the star defensive end. Crosby had been the subject of trade rumors for months, and now heads to Baltimore after seven seasons in Las Vegas.

Though the Ravens landed Crosby, they were certainly not the only interested party. The Cowboys and Jaguars were two other teams that tried hard to secure a trade for Crosby before the Ravens finished the deal, via The Athletic.

Here’s a look at how the Jaguars and Cowboys fell short of the Ravens, and where they can turn to next after missing out on Crosby.

What did Cowboys, Jaguars offer for Maxx Crosby?

According to James Palmer, the Cowboys were willing to offer a first-round pick, second-round pick and more, but were not interested in giving up two first-round picks. The Jaguars’ offer was not specified, but Palmer noted that their lack of a first-round pick after trading up for Travis Hunter last year hurt their chances. That cleared the way for the Ravens to win over the Raiders with the best offer, a pair of first-round picks.

The Jaguars were also in on Maxx Crosby, but the lack of a first round pick from the Travis Hunter trade hurt their chances. But they were a team that wasn't talked about much, but certainly was in the mix. https://t.co/6IQZNfFcA8 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 7, 2026

Where the Cowboys, Jaguars should turn after missing out on Crosby

The Cowboys and Jaguars both were looking to upgrade their pass rush after Dallas finished tied for 22nd in sacks and Jacksonville ranked 27th in 2025. Though neither team managed to land an exceptional pass rusher in Crosby, it is not the worst possible scenario for either squad.

The Jaguars racking up 32 total sacks last season is disappointing, but on the bright side, they were looking like one of the best teams in the league toward the end of the regular season. They also have a good pass rush duo in Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Walker notched just 3.5 sacks this past season, but will look to rebound to 2023 and 2024 form, when he had back-to-back double-digit sack campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have needs all across their defense. Crosby absolutely would have solidified their need at edge, but Dallas will be able to maintain their draft capital to try and bolster multiple levels of the defense—even if they aren’t able to nab a player of Crosby’s caliber.

Neither the Cowboys or Jaguars are in position to land one of the top edge rushers in this year’s draft such as Arvell Reese or David Bailey. The Cowboys hold the No. 12 and No. 20 picks, and should have the chance to add two stout defensive prospects, whether at edge or another position on that side of the ball. The Jaguars do not have a first-round pick, but have 11 total selections in this year’s draft which should allow them to stock up on talent and depth.

Outside of the draft, there are some great edge rushers hitting free agency in stars Trey Hendrickson and Jaelan Phillips as well as quality rushers such as Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, Boye Mafe and Kwity Paye. They could also pursue a trade for another veteran option, such as Jonathan Greenard from the Vikings.

The Cowboys and Jaguars both are lacking cap space, but there is still time to clear more room, especially if they feel emboldened to land a different pass rusher. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has proclaimed the team will be more aggressive in free agency this year, so it appears Dallas plans on making space to be active this offseason in acquiring talent.

