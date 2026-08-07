5 Kansas Jayhawks That Oklahoma State Fans Need to Know for 2026 Matchup

When the Kansas Jayhawks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on No. 28, both teams are hopeful that there is something on the line.

A berth in the Big 12 Championship game might be asking too much. But bowl game pecking order would be a nice way to wrap up Thanksgiving weekend.

The Cowboys are coming off a 1-11 season and have a new head coach in Eric Morris. The Jayhawks have gone 5-7 in back-to-back seasons and return head coach Lance Leipold, who could be under a bit of heat if Kansas can't get things back on the north side of .500.

Here are five Kansas players for Oklahoma State fans to remember before the matchup.

QB Cole Ballard

Kansas quarterback Cole Ballard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Ballard will have to fight off Isaiah Marshall for the right to replace Jalon Daniels at quarterback. He is in his fourth year of college football and has played his entire career at KU, so he knows the offense and he’ll be working under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who is back with the Jayhawks. He just hasn’t had much chance to produce. He’s thrown for 449 yards in three seasons. This is his shot.

RB Dylan Edwards

Kansas running back Dylan Edwards. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was a coup for Kansas — at least on paper. The Derby, Kan., native played for Colorado his first year in 2023 under head coach Deion Sanders and then transferred to Kansas State and played two seasons. Injuries limited him to four games last season and the coaching chance to Collin Klein allowed him to hit the portal. In three seasons he has 1,072 yards rushing and 449 yards receiving. There’s much more in the tank. It’s up to Kotelnicki to get it out of him.

LT Calvin Clements

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Calvin Clements. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whoever passes the football for Kansas is going to need a capable left tackle and that was Clements last season. He started all 12 games protecting Daniels’ blind side and junior is back for his fourth year of college football. Head coach Lance Leipold is hoping Clements elevates into an All-Big 12 level talent in 2026.

LB Trey Lathan

Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Trey Lathan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lathan has the potential to be an All-Big 12 selection for the second straight year after he was honorable mention last season. he led Kansas with 86 total tackles (51 solo, 35 assisted), seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He’s their most dynamic player on that side of the ball.

CB Austin Alexander

The Jayhawks have three defensive back starters returning and Alexander is the one with the ability to get to All-Big 12 status this season. In 2025 he had 46 total tackles (34 solo, 12 assist), 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown. All that’s missing is interceptions, and Leipold has put an emphasis on that in the offseason.