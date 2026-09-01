North Texas vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, will officially begin their title defense this Saturday when they host the North Texas Mean Green.

There's an argument to be made that Indiana is being disrespected heading into this season. The national champions are ranked as just the No. 6 team in the nation heading into this season. With that being said, there are some question marks surrounding this Hoosiers roster, which has lost many players from last year's squad, including their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Fernando Mendoza.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for their Week 1 game.

North Texas vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

North Texas +40.5 (-110)

Indiana -40.5 (-110)

Moneyline

North Texas N/A

Indiana N/A

Total

OVER 55.5 (-110)

UNDER 55.5 (-110)

North Texas vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

North Texas record: 0-0

Indiana record: 0-0

North Texas vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Indiana is 1-1 against the spread in the last two meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 1-1 in the last two meetings between these two teams

North Texas is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in North Texas's last 10 games

Indiana is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Indiana's last 10 games

North Texas vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch

Josh Hoover, QB - Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's new starting quarterback is Josh Hoover, a transfer from TCU. He has big shoes to fill this year as he tries to replace Fernando Mendoza, who is now with the Las Vegas Raiders, but I think he's up for the job. He completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions with the Horned Frogs last season. Now, he has a lot more talent to lean on, and if he can limit the turnovers, he has the chance to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

North Texas vs. Indiana Prediction and Best Bet

Any time that a mid-major team puts forward a successful season, I hesitate to bet on them the following year, and that's the case with North Texas. The Mean Green had some of the best advanced metrics in the nation last year, but with the way college football works in the current age, that has led to their head coach, Eric Morris, moving on to a power school and the majority of their roster transferring.

Now, with a new head coach and a completely overturned roster, I struggle to see how they can hang with a national championship contender. The Hoosiers have also lost some players from last season, but Curt Cignetti is a master at building a roster, and I have high hopes for their new quarterback, Josh Hoover.

I'll lay the points with the Hoosiers in Week 1.

Pick: Indiana -40.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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