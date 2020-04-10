Pokes Report
Updated Mock Draft Has A.J. Green Staying Close to Home

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The upcoming 2020 NFL Draft is being conducted electronically and digitally due to COVID-19, but that doesn't make it any less exciting for the young men whose lives are fixing to change forever.

One of those guys, Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green, most likely wouldn't have attended the draft in Las Vegas anyways. Before and after  Oklahoma State's Pro Day last month, Green was in Florida training and prepping.

Green, who grew up in and played high school ball at DesSoto, could have a reason to be even more excited come Draft time.

According to an updated NFL mock draft (14.0 to be exact), by Kevin Hansen of Sports Illustrated, Green could very well be playing professional football roughly 30 minutes away from where he played high school ball.

Hansen's updated mock draft shows Green going in the third round to the Dallas Cowboys with the 82nd pick.

This is just a mock draft and things will most likely turn out to be different come draft time, but "His NFL Mock Drafts have graded as the most accurate over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His 2015 NFL mock draft graded as the most accurate and his 2019 NFL mock draft was the second-most accurate out of 101 draft analysts."

I'd say those numbers are pretty good.

Green capped off his career at Oklahoma State with a solid senior season. He finished the year with 49 total tackles, 39 of which were solo stops. He also recorded five pass break ups and one interception.

His numbers were nearly the exact same his junior season, only he recorded 11 pass break ups.

For his career, Green finished with 147 tackles, 21 pass break ups, six interceptions and three forced fumbles.

