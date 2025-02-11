Are Oklahoma State Draft Prospects Underrated After 3-9 Season?
The Cowboys had a rough season, but their stars still have the talent to succeed at the next level.
In 2023, Oklahoma State went 10-4, competed for a Big 12 title and was set to bring back almost every big contributor in 2024. Despite the carryover in talent, OSU failed to repeat its success, which led to its players' draft stock tanking.
Coming into the year, OSU had a few players in NFL Draft buzz, including players such as Collin Oliver and Nick Martin. However, no one’s draft stock took a harder hit than Ollie Gordon’s.
After winning the Doak Walker Award, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and leading the nation in rushing in 2023, Gordon’s stock had never been higher. Not only was he the top running back projected for the 2025 Draft, but he was a near-consensus first-round pick a year out.
However, Gordon’s stock fell apart in the 2024 season. Dealing with some nagging injuries and an offensive line that didn’t perform as well as the previous season, Gordon had only 880 yards on the ground and averaged 4.6 yards per carry.
A clear step down from his 6.1 yards per carry in 2023 pushed him significantly down the big boards. Outside the top five in almost every running back ranking, Gordon’s inclusion on a top 10 list is far from guaranteed. While getting selected in the first three rounds seems like a solid bet, Gordon’s potential fall could leave his name on the board when Day 3 comes around.
Considering Gordon is still seen as the Cowboys’ top player in the draft pool, OSU could be set for a fourth-straight draft without a player selected in the first three rounds.
Still, the Cowboys have an opportunity to see multiple players taken in the NFL Draft, which is always a good sign. Although OSU will see some of its players in the draft, it is also a reminder of how the team might have wasted an abundance of talent last season.
In any case, these next few years will determine if OSU wasted talent in 2024 or if the Cowboys’ special season in 2023 was nothing more than luck.
