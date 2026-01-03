Drew Mestemaker Commits to Oklahoma State After Breakout Season With North Texas
Coach Eric Morris and quarterback Drew Mestemaker engineered a dream season for North Texas in 2025. Now, they'll attempt to replicate the feat at Oklahoma State.
Mestemaker has committed to play for the Cowboys in 2026, he told ESPN’s Pete Thamel Saturday afternoon. The signal-caller led FBS in 2025 with 4,379 passing yards, and was named the American Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.
“I think Coach Morris is the best play-caller in the nation. The insight he has, and the way he sees offense, and the way he makes me at quarterback comfortable in everything we are running,” Mestemaker told Thamel.
Oklahoma State is starting from square one after its worst season in decades. The Cowboys went 1–11—their lowest winning percentage since an 0-10-1 campaign in 1991—and dismissed longtime coach Mike Gundy on Sept. 23. Oklahoma State had not missed a bowl game in back-to-back years since 1998 to 2001 before this season.
The Cowboys are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 5 against Tulsa, who beat them this year to hasten Gundy’s firing. Oregon will visit Sept. 12.
