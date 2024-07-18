Arkansas HC Sam Pittman, DL Landon Jackson 'Excited' to Play Oklahoma State in 2024
DALLAS — This week, SEC Media Days brought players, coaches and media members together at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, TX.
On Thursday morning, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman took the podium, speaking for nearly 30 minutes. During his time on stage, Pittman mentioned his excitement regarding the Razorbacks' Week Two matchup against Oklahoma State.
"We go to Oklahoma State Week Two," Pittman said. "I really like that game. It's three hours away. They have a great program, great coach. Excited about going over there to Oklahoma State."
Despite the two schools' proximity, OSU hasn't played Arkansas since 1980 and is 0-5 in its last five meetings against the Hogs. The Cowboys have a 14-29-1 all-time record against the Razorbacks, but will have an opportunity to add a win when the two meet in Stillwater on Sept. 7.
Last season, Arkansas went 4-8, dropping games to BYU and Texas A&M, two teams that the Pokes handled in 2023.
While Pittman's team will likely be more competitive in 2024 after adding former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green out of the transfer portal over the offseason, Oklahoma State's veteran experience on both sides of the ball should be enough to give Mike Gundy and company a solid chance against the Hogs.
OSU brings back one of the best running backs in the country, a seventh-year quarterback, its entire starting offensive line, its two leading receivers, two All-Conference linebackers and a trio of talented defensive backs.
Additionally, former LSU transfer Landon Jackson should have a big season for the Razorbacks on the edge after racking up 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Hogs last year. The former 4-star recruit has the potential to be a first round pick in the NFL Draft if he has another solid performance in 2024.
The Texarkana, TX, product joined his head coach at SEC Media Days this week, saying that he was also looking forward to taking on the Pokes.
"One of my best friends from high school plays for Oklahoma (State), Nick Martin. So, I'm really excited to play against them," Jackson said. "I've been talking with him about it a little bit. Ollie Gordon is a guy who's really going to test us and I think it'll really be good for us to see him that early in the season... I mean, he's a talented back. I've already started watching some film on him, and I mean, I'm excited to play him."
Gordon, who won the Doak Walker Award in 2023, could be the key to Mike Gundy and company knocking off Arkansas in September and earning a big-time victory over and SEC opponent. A win over the Razorbacks would help get the Pokes off to a much better start than the team saw in 2023 after being demolished by Southern Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium in Week 3.
