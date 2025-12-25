Best NFL Christmas Day Bets (How to Bet on Cowboys-Commanders, Lions-Vikings, and Broncos-Chiefs)
Christmas Day is here, and while the three NFL games set to take place may not be quite as good of matchups as they looked before the season began, they still present a great opportunity to place a few bets and have some fun.
If you want my best bet for each game, you're in the right place. Let's dive into them.
NFL Christmas Day Best Bets Today
- Cowboys/Commanders OVER 50.5 (-106)
- Lions -7 (-110) vs. Vikings
- Chiefs +12.5 (-102) vs. Broncos
Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction
It's hard to evaluate both teams with nothing to play for in this game, but we do know that this is a matchup between arguably the two worst defenses in the NFL. They rank 30th and 32nd in opponent EPA per play, 27th and 30th in opponent success rate, as well as 29th and 31st in opponent yards per play. They are also both in the bottom seven in scoring defense, allowing a combined 56.9 points per game. Let's not overthink the first game on Christmas. Sit back, bet the OVER, and root for points.
Pick: OVER 50.5 (-106)
Lions vs. Vikings Prediction
The Lions are still alive in the race for the playoffs, but their only hope is to win their final two games, so they should come out firing in this game. It's unannounced whether J.J. McCarthy will be able to suit up for the Vikings, but it wasn't a good sign that he couldn't grip the ball after injuring his hand on Sunday. If Max Brosmer gets the start for the Vikings, Minnesota might be cooked. Things haven't broken the Lions' way this season, but I still think they're one of the better teams in the league, ranking inside the top 10 in virtually every single metric, and their effective run game should be able to take advantage of the Vikings' run defense. I'll lay the points with Detroit.
Pick: Lions -7 (-110)
Broncos vs. Chiefs Prediction
The Chiefs are spiraling, but I still think they have too much talent and are coached too well to lay 12.5 points against them when they're playing on their home field. Chris Oladokun also deserves some credit. He completed 68.8% of passes for 111 yards in relief for Gardner Minshew on Sunday against the Titans. If he can continue to be that efficient this week, he may have what it takes to keep this game within reach. The Broncos' defense is an overrated unit, and there are ways to exploit them, including targeting the opposite side of the field that Patrick Surtain is defending. Teams have figured that out and utilized that strategy in recent weeks. This game will be closer than some people expect.
Pick: Chiefs +12.5 (-102)
