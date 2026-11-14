Big 12 Football Schedule Adjustments Don’t Impact Oklahoma State, Texas Tech in Week 11

The Oklahoma State Cowboys were fortunate that the Texas Tech Red Raiders arrived in Stillwater before the strange turn of events across the country on Friday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration put all US airports on a ground stop Friday afternoon due to communication issues and left four Big 12 teams stranded at their home airports as they were preparing to travel to their games on Saturday. That left the Big 12 scrambling late Friday to figure out how to help those teams that had not yet arrived for their games.

The Big 12 adjusted several game times for Saturday but left the OSU-TTU showdown alone at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN, in a contest set for Boone Pickens Stadium.

Big 12 Schedule for Week 11

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday’s Result

Houston at Colorado, late

Saturday, Nov. 14

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Kansas State at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Cincinnati at Iowa State, 11 a.m., TNT/truTV

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kansas at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona State at UCF, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Baylor at BYU, 6:00 p.m. Fox

Utah at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., Fox

The Big 12 and ESPN adjusted the kickoff times for the Kansas-West Virginia game and the Arizona State-UCF game, both on the east coast, to give Arizona State more time to get from Phoenix to Orlando. The two games switched time slots and networks to help Arizona State.

The other two games adjusted were games set to be played on Fox. The Big 12 and Fox pushed back the start of the Baylor-BYU game in Provo to 6 p.m. central. The game was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

They also pushed back the start time for the Utah-Arizona game in Tucson from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The only game with an impacted school that wasn't moved was Kansas State’s showdown with TCU, which is still set for 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Wildcats were stranded at the airport, and they were not expected to leave for Fort Worth until Saturday morning.

Along with the OSU-TTU game, the Big 12 did not adjust the Cincinnati-Iowa State game time, which is set for 11 a.m. central on TNT and truTV.

The Cowboys (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) and the Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1) drew the late window on ESPN as the network is likely expecting a scorefest that will entertain fans from coast-to-coast. The Cowboys and the Red Raiders are the two highest-scoring teams in the Big 12.

The Cowboys are coming off a 66-28 win over Kansas State in which Oklahoma State scored 49 first-half points and set a program record for most points scored in a game in Manhattan.

The Red Raiders outlasted the West Virginia Mountaineers, 53-48, a win that kept Texas Tech in second place in the Big 12 after BYU’s loss to Utah on Saturday.