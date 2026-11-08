Big 12 Sets Oklahoma State-Texas Tech Game Time, TV Designation for Week 11

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are liable to set the college football world on fire on Saturday.

The Cowboys (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) and the Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1) will meet at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday and the Big 12 set the game’s time and TV designation on Sunday, as most of the league’s games were on six-day hold to set the schedule.

The league and its TV partners waited until Sunday to make the announcement as the Texas-Tech-West Virginia game started at 8:30 p.m. central and didn’t end until well after midnight eastern time.

OSU and TTU will play at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN this Saturday, so it’s going to be a late one.The Cowboys and the Red Raiders scored a combined 121 points in Week 10.

Big 12 Schedule for Week 11

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 13

Houston at Colorado, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 14

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Cincinnati at Iowa State, 11 a.m., TNT/truTV

Kansas State at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona State at UCF, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Baylor at BYU, 2:30 p.m. Fox

Kansas at West Virginia, 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Utah at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Fox

This could be one of the highest-scoring games in the country in Week 11.

The Cowboys are coming off a 66-28 win over Kansas State in which Oklahoma State scored 49 first-half points and set a program record for most points scored in a game in Manhattan. Running back Caleb Hawkins passed 1,000 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns, while quarterback Drew Mestemaker became the first player in Big 12 history to throw four touchdown passes, rush for a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass in the same game. Cornerback LaDainian Fields intercepted two passes and leads the country with seven interceptions.

The Red Raiders outlasted the West Virginia Mountaineers, 53-48, a win that kept Texas Tech in second place in the Big 12 after BYU’s loss to Utah on Saturday. It was the second straight start for quarterback Thomas Castellanos, and he had a huge game as he threw for five touchdown passes and rushed for 102 yards. Running back J’Koby Williams rushed for 160 yards and a score.

Both defenses have work to do. The Cowboys gave up 28 points to Kansas State but held the Wildcats under 400 total yards. The Red Raiders will pose a bigger challenge. Texas Tech gave up 303 passing yards to quarterback Michael Hawkins and another 149 rushing yards to Cam Cook as the Mountaineers finished with 582 yards of total offense. Texas Tech had 638 yards in the same category.