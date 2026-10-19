Biggest Winners and Losers From Oklahoma State Week 7 Loss Against Houston

The Oklahoma State Cowboys must put their loss to the Houston Cougars in the rearview mirror, but some players came out of that game in better shape than others.

The Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) are now in preparation mode for their Saturday showdown with Colorado for homecoming. But no doubt the film study on Sunday, followed by Moris and his “tell the truth Monday” will resonate with his players after their second loss the season.

Oklahoma State is still in far better shape than it was at this time last year. But Oklahoma State came tantalizingly close to remaining undefeated in Big 12 play.

Here is a look at the biggest winners and the biggest losers for Oklahoma State after Saturday’s game.

Winners

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Drew Mestemaker

He produced a great game even though he wasn’t at his best. He threw for 365 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, which wasn’t really on him. He forced a few passes, and he could have had at least one more interception. But showed off that big arm, the ability to hit receivers in tight windows and used his legs effectively and creatively to keep the offensive moving.

He's now thrown for 300 or more yards in five straight games and so long as he's slinging it, the Cowboys have a chance to win every game this year. Head coach Eric Morris knows it wasn’t his best game, but Houston’s defense had something to do with it.

“They do a great job of affecting the quarterback,” Morris said. “I thought he settled in nicely. There’s a couple he wishes he could have had back. Not his best performance but he may be the toughest kid on our team.”

RB Caleb Hawkins

Morris knows that Caleb Hawkins is a good receiver, but he hasn't really used him as that kind of tool until Saturday. He had to. One of his best adjustments was going to a shorter passing game and using Hawkins as an underneath receiver to help create space for his other receivers downfield.

That, plus Hawkins breaking a 66-yard touchdown reception, gave him the second-best receiving game for an Oklahoma State running back in program history. He finished with nearly 200 yards of total offense. It's time for the country to come around on how good a back Hawkins is.

“We thought could get him on some matchups in in the passing game and I think he just continues to create value for this team in so many different ways,” Morris said.

CB LaDainian Fields

Fields didn't start the game which was curious. Morris said they’re looking for combinations that work. But Fields ended up having a solid outing. Per Pro Football focus he had the second-best coverage score of any cornerback aside from Mo Horn. He gave up three receptions on five targets for only 13 yards. In a game where the secondary wasn't very good, he was probably the Cowboys’ best player.

Braylin Presley

It took two weeks for Presley to put himself in a position where he could help the Cowboys in some way. He joined the team after the bye week after he got a fifth year of eligibility due to a court ruling. In those two weeks he worked his way into the kickoff return rotation, an area where Morris is looking to inject some life.

Presley didn’t get many chances, but he made a small impact. Perhaps that impact gets bigger in the weeks to come. Just the fact that he was ready to do something for OSU in just two weeks is something.

Losers

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Chris Barnes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Chris Barnes

Barnes hasn't been the same since the shoulder injury he suffered against Oregon. Against Houston didn't catch a pass and he drew Morris’ ire after he fell during a route which led to Mestemaker’s interception. Barnes has been clearly usurped in the pecking order by both Miles Coleman and Terrence Lewis. Barnes still has great speed and can contribute but right now he's struggling to get a foothold in the offense.

LT Shaun Torgeson

Shawn Torgeson may have left the door open for the Cowboys to give Braydon Nelson more playing time next week against Colorado. He had the worst pass blocking score per PFF of any of the Cowboys offensive lineman at 34.4. He also gave up a sack in the third quarter and the only redemption was that Torgeson recovered the fumble and ran it three years, keeping alive what became a touchdown drive.

Morris has consistently praised Torgeson since fall camp and one bad performance doesn't mean he should be benched. But this does give the opportunity for the Cowboys to give Nelson more of a look at left tackle.

The Red Zone Offense

The Cowboys are halfway through the season and remain a tepid offensive unit when they get in the red zone. The Cowboys were 4-for-5 in the red zone on Saturday with three touchdowns and a field goal. Morris went for it on fourth down inside the 5-yard line and the Cowboys failed to score. He lamented chasing points after the game.

The red zone issues have been a consistent theme and it’s part of the reason Morris has settled for field goals in that area of the field more often than he would like. He's tried exotic play calls and blocking packages and it’s only been marginally effective.

CB Kollin Lewis

Kollin Lewis started in place of Fields and he did not have a good game. He had the second-worst coverage score of any OSU player per PFF. He gave up five receptions on five targets for 88 yards. Again, the unit didn't play well. But you can't play that poorly when you get the start. Morris sounded like a coach searching for answers there after the game. Lewis didn’t provide him one with that performance.