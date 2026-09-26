Oklahoma State Confidence Meter: Can Cowboys Snap Big 12 Losing Streak?

Here’s the number that stings if you’re an Oklahoma State fan — 1,036.

That’s the number of days since the Cowboys won a Big 12 Conference game. That was Nov. 25, 2023, as they beat BYU in double-overtime, 40-34.

That’s way too long. The Cowboys get their first crack at fixing that on Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

It’s a fresh slate. New head coach — Eric Morris. New coaching staff. More than 90 new players. New attitude. New winning streak. First time the Cowboys have had a winning streak since starting 3-0 in 2024.

So how confident are you that the Cowboys can go into Morgantown and beat the West Virginia Mountaineers and snap this 18-game losing streak? Well, I'll tell you how confident I am.

Confidence Meter: Medium

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the season began, I wrote prediction pieces that I believed Oklahoma State would be 2-1 going into this game. Now, I wasn't bold enough to believe the Cowboys would beat Oregon, but they are where I thought they would be. I'm not sure I thought West Virginia would be 3-0 but the Mountaineers have played really good football and like the Cowboys have a Top 25 win.

I felt going into the season that this was a 50-50 game for both teams and I still believe that. Morgantown is not an easy place to play especially at night. The locals give the visiting team a hard time and I've been there when they're good. The environment can get crazy. Someone needs to make sure that the 90 plus new Cowboys know that Morgantown is not Tulsa.

Entering this game there are two things that surprise me. First, I'm not sure I expected West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. to put up the numbers he's put up. I thought he was entering a better system in Rich Rodriguez's spread option attack, but he's taken to it quicker than I thought. That's great news for the Mountaineers as the pairing of Hawkins and running back Cam Cook have really driven their perfect start.

The other is Oklahoma State’s defense. I expected the Cowboys defense to be better than last season. I mean how could it not? But this is a an above-average tackling unit. They set the edge well, they have great pursuit, and they consistently make good plays on the football. I think I expected the defense to be better in the back half of the season and certainly not as good as it as it is played to this point.

That's why I'm in the medium range on confidence. I think the Cowboys offense has worked out the issues that bedeviled them in Week 1 against Tulsa. The protection for quarterback Drew Mestemaker should be at its best with the return of Joseph Hanson to right guard.

I think the defense has the talent and scheme to slow Hawkins and Cook down, though don't be surprised if as a pair they rush for 200 yards. It's about bending and not breaking, something Oklahoma State has proven to be good at in the first three games of this season.

I'm moderately confident the Cowboys will win on Saturday. I'm very confident it will be close. But I lean toward the Cowboys walking out of Morgantown with a win, breaking their Big 12 losing streak and going into the bye week on a good note.