Breaking Down Oklahoma State's Portal Additions With EA College Football 25
The college football season just ended, but it’s never too soon to look ahead to the next year.
In 2024, Oklahoma State had its worst season in the Mike Gundy era, finishing 3-9. The Cowboys’ struggles led to a plethora of changes, including almost the entire coaching staff and, of course, a wide variety of action in the transfer portal.
The Cowboys added xx players through the transfer portal who will be in Stillwater for the spring. Those players had varied levels of success across a few different levels of college football, which can make it difficult to determine just how good the players OSU added actually are.
However, there is one way to measure the incoming transfers to see who the best could be, at least of those coming from the FBS level. EA College Football 25 has been out for several months now and has had a few roster updates along the way, which could help rate the incoming Cowboys.
Of the 17 incoming transfers from FBS schools, 16 are featured in College Football 25 and have various overall ratings:
OL Louie Canepa - 74 overall
OL Kasen Carpenter - 72 overall
CB Jaylin Davies - 82 overall
DE Kyran Duhon - 69 overall
TE Oscar Hammond - 76 overall
DT Sitiveni Havili Kaufusi - 73 overall
QB Hauss Hejny - 74 overall
RB Kalib Hicks - 78 overall
WR Sam Jackson V - 73 overall
CB JK Johnson - 75 overall
WR Jaylen Lloyd - 76 overall
LB Bryan McCoy - 78 overall
TE Will Monney - 67 overall
DT Demerick Morris - 74 overall
WR Shamar Rigby - 75 overall
LB Trip White - 70 overall
Charlotte safety transfer Mordecai McDaniel is the lone FBS transfer not to be in the game, but based on the other additions, it appears OSU has a solid incoming portal class. The Cowboys’ incoming transfers range from 67 overall to 82 overall, with 13 players somewhere in the 70s.
UCLA transfer Jaylin Davies is the Cowboys’ lone player above an 80 overall and should be an instant impact player. While some of the Cowboys’ newcomers won’t see the field much, there should be an opportunity for most players to see the field next season.
Assuming the ratings stay around the same next season, Nebraska wide receiver transfer Jaylen Lloyd, with 97 speed, could be one of the most exciting players to use. There are still months until the 2025 season begins, but OSU could have a solid team in video game form.
