Brennan Presley Tabbed Oklahoma MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State 2020 signee Brennan Presley can add another award to his already impressive resume.

On Thursday, MaxPreps put of its list of top male athletes from each state, regardless of sport, and Brennan Presley was named for Oklahoma.

Presley committed to the Pokes back on July 15, 2019 and then proceeded to put on an absolute clinic on how to make defensive backs look foolish.

Watch: Brennan Presley makes another insane catch

He capped his senior season with another state championship, three in total, as well as being named the Oklahoma Gatorade Athlete of the Year. On the year, he hauled in 98 receptions for 1,515 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also hauled in seven interceptions. Through 12 games, he recorded 29 total touchdowns.

Throughout his career, in 44 games, Presley recorded an impressive 3,448 receiving yards on 232 catches with 40 receiving touchdowns, while averaged nearly 79 receiving yards per game. He also hauled in 16 interceptions, broke up 13 passes, and recorded one of each of the following stats: fumble recovery, forced fumble, blocked punt and blocked kick.

In total, he recorded 52 total touchdowns, including the 40 receiving touchdowns, six on the ground, three kickoff returns, two pick sixes and one punt returned to the house. In total, Presley put up an impressive 312 points during his prep career.

While he only checks in at 5-9, Presley plays WAY above that height and should make am impact for Oklahoma State in his first season. Whether that be on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams or both, it's safe to say that Mike Gundy and Co. made the right choice in offering and pursuing Presley.

