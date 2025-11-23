Burning Answers: Lessons Learned in Oklahoma State's Tough Loss at UCF
Oklahoma State fell again on Saturday, but it still gave some encouraging answers in Orlando.
On Saturday, OSU lost 17-14 to UCF to drop to 1-10. While the Cowboys blew a 14-0 lead and lost in the final moments, it was still a performance for them to be proud of.
Answers to burning questions for OSU at UCF:
What kind of fight will the Cowboys show in their final road game?
Despite entering the game with only one win and coming off a tight, demoralizing loss a week ago, the Cowboys were more than ready to give it all they had in Orlando. Although OSU had a million reasons to be deflated and go through the motions against UCF, it was more than ready to throw some punches.
Obviously, this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Cowboys, but every game in November, they have come onto the field with a solid game plan and the intensity necessary to compete in the Big 12. While it wasn’t quite enough to get a win at UCF, OSU again showed some impressive fight.
Can Clint Bowen continue his audition to stay in Stillwater?
In the first half, OSU held the Knights to no points and did everything it could to put the offense in positions to succeed. While the OSU offense was able to take advantage of that in the first half, it simply couldn’t do so in the second half.
While it’s hard to say if Bowen has done enough for the next head coach to want him in Stillwater, his defense has been good enough to secure a job somewhere next season with ease. With consecutive games where the defense put together a winning effort, Bowen’s impact on the team has been on full display.
Are the Cowboys ready to play spoiler?
Coming into this matchup, UCF needed wins in its final two games to secure bowl eligibility. While winning at BYU in the season finale will be an incredibly difficult task, the Cowboys were hoping to end any hopes of a bowl game a week earlier for the Knights.
Toward the end of the first half, OSU secured an interception and celebrated as much as it has all season as it took a 14-0 lead back into the locker room at halftime. While OSU clearly came into the matchup with the mentality of playing spoiler, it couldn’t put together a full 60 minutes of that attitude.