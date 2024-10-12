Burning Questions for Oklahoma State's Final Six Games
Oklahoma State’s season has taken a wrong turn since conference play, leaving many questions to be answered.
OSU began the 2024 season 3-0, but uninspired losses to Utah, Kansas State and West Virginia have all but ended its preseason goals. Still searching for its first Big 12 win at the season’s halfway point, OSU must find answers in the second half.
Burning questions for Oklahoma State’s final six games:
Is the offensive scheme actually fine?
Throughout the Cowboys’ struggles in conference play, coach Mike Gundy has insisted that OSU has no significant issues with the scheme. However, the Cowboys’ lack of results makes that hard to believe. Considering Gundy’s general unwillingness to engage in game plan specifics, the second half will test how true those words have been.
If OSU continues to struggle with the same scheme or revamps the offense, there will be clarity on the lack of a functioning scheme.
How significant will OSU’s offseason changes need to be?
Despite poor numbers, OSU has stuck with Kasey Dunn as offensive coordinator for the past five seasons. Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo is in year 2 and has shown little signs of progress from his first season despite returning most of 2023’s impact players. Mike Gundy could be on his way to his second losing season in 20 years.
The Cowboys will have to win a road game to finish the regular season without a losing record, and that is far from guaranteed. Considering OSU’s lofty goals coming into 2024, Gundy and/or Chad Weiberg will have some big decisions to make when the season concludes.
Is OSU destined for Big 12 mediocrity?
Over the past decade, OSU has been in the hunt for a conference championship. However, in the age of NIL and the transfer portal, Gundy’s program has shown resistance to change. While the Cowboys have tried innovative projects, such as the struck-down helmet QR sticker, there is no level playing field.
With a disappointing season and the loss of many significant contributors after 2024, the Cowboys’ Big 12 chances will take a hit. With new Big 12 additions such as BYU, Colorado and Utah seemingly building momentum, OSU’s finish to 2024 could gauge how competitive the Cowboys will be in coming years.
What will give OSU fans hope for 2025?
Over the years, OSU has found ways to give fans hope even in poor seasons. In 2014, Mason Rudolph saved the Cowboys and set them into 2015 with significant momentum. In 2018, OSU pulled off a couple of top 10 upsets, and freshman Chuba Hubbard emerged as an exciting player for the next season.
Will Garret Rangel show growth to finish the year? Does Zane Flores see the field? Can OSU pull off an upset or two? Even if OSU can’t answer yes to any of those questions, an emerging identity on either side could be enough. With so much pessimism surrounding the program, finding a light at the end of the tunnel will be difficult, but it is necessary.
