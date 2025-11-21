Burning Questions for Oklahoma State's Final Road Game at UCF
Oklahoma State is set for its final road game of the season, and the Cowboys could answer some pressing questions.
Over the first 10 games of the season, OSU has been one of the worst teams in college football, but some encouraging signs in recent weeks could give the Pokes a chance at their first Big 12 win since 2023. While it won’t be easy, OSU might not be far from its second win of 2025.
Burning questions for Oklahoma State at UCF:
What kind of fight will the Cowboys show in their final road game?
After a tough season, it could have been easy for the Cowboys to check out mentally after a late bye week, but instead, they responded with a 14-6 fight against Kansas State. Now, heading out to Orlando for the final road game of the year, it remains a question whether the Cowboys will persevere and fight again or if the game against the Wildcats knocked the final wind out of their sails.
On the other hand, the Pokes could be even more fired up by their hard-fought loss to Kansas State, knowing a win is truly within reach.
Can Clint Bowen continue his audition to stay in Stillwater?
While the Cowboys’ new head coach will likely be bringing in his own defensive coordinator, Bowen has made quite a compelling case to stick around in Stillwater in some capacity. After getting the seal of approval from interim coach Doug Meacham, the Cowboys might have some real interest in keeping Bowen in town alongside his son, quarterback Banks Bowen.
If the defense can build off its recent performances again, it should be able to have its best road performance of the season, at least in terms of scoring defense. And if the scoreboard looks anything like it did last week, Bowen might be inching closer to a spot on the staff in 2026.
Are the Cowboys ready to play spoiler?
Going into this final road game of the season, the Cowboys have an opportunity to be the final nail in the coffin of UCF’s bowl chances. Coming into this matchup at 4-6, the Knights need to win their final two games against OSU and BYU to make it to the postseason.
While the Knights are clearly facing a long shot of making it to a bowl game, considering they’d have to win on the road against a top 15 team next week, the Cowboys could end those hopes of an upset and postseason football a week earlier.