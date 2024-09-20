Burning Questions For Oklahoma State's Top 15 Matchup With Utah
Oklahoma State is looking to make a statement in its most important conference opener in years.
On Saturday, No. 14 OSU will host No. 12 Utah in one of the Big 12’s biggest matchups of the season. The team that wins could have a clear path to the Big 12 Championship, while the loser will have to spend the rest of the season fighting its way back into the conference title race.
Burning questions for OSU’s Big 12 opener against Utah:
Can Ollie Gordon get back to his 2023 form?
In the first three games, Gordon’s overall stats have looked similar to how he looked in the nonconference last season. Considering he was getting limited reps and had not yet earned the starting spot, that is not what OSU was hoping for coming into the season.
Still looking to contend for individual awards, the reigning Doak Walker Award winner must improve his 3.5 yards per carry against the Utes. If Gordon and OSU’s running continues to sputter in Week 4, there might not be another gear for Gordon in 2024.
Is OSU the best team in the Big 12?
While Kansas State also has a claim to the Big 12’s top squad, OSU and Utah are the only other teams in the conversation. Whoever wins this weekend has a good chance of becoming the conference’s first top 10 team this season.
After having success in the Pac-12 in recent years, Utah is looking to make a statement in year one in a new conference. However, if OSU can get a comfortable win at home, it will be in the driver’s seat for a College Football Playoff appearance.
How does Collin Oliver’s injury impact OSU’s Big 12 title chances?
After missing the final stages of OSU’s incredible comeback win against Arkansas, Oliver’s timetable to return is unknown. While Oliver’s social media posts provide optimism for a return this season, OSU coach Mike Gundy has said he could miss the entire season.
Obi Ezeigbo played well to help OSU close out a win against Arkansas but was quiet in last week’s win at Tulsa. Considering Oliver’s ability to change the game by getting to the quarterback, getting that pressure on whoever Utah starts will not be a given.
Was Alan Bowman’s hot start a fluke?
Throughout the nonconference schedule, the Cowboys’ quarterback proved to be one of the most productive in the country, capping it off with a 396-yard performance against Tulsa. With eight touchdowns against only two interceptions, Bowman has not only been productive but also great at taking care of the ball.
With a trio of elite receivers to throw to, Bowman has had no struggles finding playmakers. With his biggest test of the season coming against Utah, his ability to avoid reverting to his costly tendencies will be key to OSU’s hopes of winning.
