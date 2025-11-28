Burning Questions for Oklahoma State's Season Finale vs. Iowa State
The Cowboys are set for their final game of the season, and they are trying to avoid another winless season in conference play.
On Saturday, OSU will host Iowa State on senior day and look for its first Big 12 win since 2023. While the Cowboys’ biggest story this week was the hiring of Eric Morris, the Pokes still have some work to do on the field this weekend before officially beginning their new era.
Burning questions for Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State:
Can Zane Flores make a case to remain a starter in 2026?
Going into the offseason, it seems likely that OSU’s starting quarterback in 2026 likely isn’t even on the roster yet. While Hauss Hejny could still be a popular name, Flores’ hopes of starting beyond this season appear to be incredibly low.
However, he could have one last chance to prove he belongs and deserves to have a shot at QB1 when next year rolls around.
Will Cowboy seniors end their careers on a high note?
Over the course of the past four years, there have been numerous changes in Stillwater. While most of the seniors who will be playing the final game of their college career didn’t begin their college football journey at OSU, this senior class will still be looking to go out on top in front of its home crowd.
Of course, some of the Cowboys’ seniors have been here and seen it all. From a Big 12 Championship Game in 2023 to the disastrous past couple of years, it’s hard to imagine any of the players who have been through all of that are ready to end their careers on the wrong foot.
Will energy be better in Boone Pickens Stadium after hiring a new coach?
Throughout this season, the Cowboys have been greeted with a passionate fan base inside Boone Pickens Stadium. However, attendance and overall energy has certainly been lacking compared to the typical Stillwater game day experience.
Of course, with only four wins over the past two years, that’s to be expected. However, there could certainly be a new energy in the air when the Pokes take the field on Saturday for the first time since hiring Eric Morris.
While Morris will be busy coaching North Texas until the end of its season, the Cowboys’ latest hire might be enough to engage the fan base for a memorable senior day atmosphere.