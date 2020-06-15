Pokes Report
OSU President and Athletic Director Release Statements

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Monday afternoon, a photo of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was sent out on Twitter. It’s of him wearing a One America News Network t-shirt on a fishing trip with his family to Lake Texoma this past weekend.

Shortly after the photo surfaced, Heisman candidate running back Chuba Hubbard sent out a tweet condemning the shirt and calling for change.

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

In the three hours since Hubbard sent out his response, his tweet has garnered over 76,000 likes and nearly 20,000 retweets.

A few hours after Hubbard’s tweet, Oklahoma State University president Burns Hargis released a statement regarding the situation.

“I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of our purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State.”

Shortly after Hargis' statement was released, athletic director Mike Holder also released a statement on the situation.

"This afternoon has been very disturbing," said Mike Holder. "The tweets from the current and former players are of grave concern."

There have been several current and former players from Justice Hill to Tylan Wallace to Teven Jenkins have came out on Twitter in support of Hubbard’s response.

Pokes Report has also learned that Brent Goodger, an attorney kept on retainer by the Oklahoma State Athletic Department, is currently working on the situation.

